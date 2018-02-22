Zach Braff Trolls Emily Ratajkowski In The Best Way Ever After She Posts Yet Another Nude Pic

Another day, another naked picture from Emily Ratajkowski. Even Zach Braff seems bored, as he slid into the comments to deliver troll the flawless model.

Now, Zach Braff isn’t usually the first name to jump out when someone thinks “Emily Ratajkowski naked,” but there he was, commenting on the picture Emily, 26, posted on Feb. 21. The “BTS” scene showed Emily wearing nothing but a high-waist thong and a smile, as she knelt on a sofa. While most people would be stunned by the physical beauty or the sheer near-nudity, Zach was more taken by the upholstery. “Love that couch fabric,” Zach, 42, said, according to the Comments By Celebs account.

Zach has a point. That couch does look amazing. Oh, Emily is hot AF too. It seems the former Scrubs actor wasn’t the only one who could appreciate a fine piece of furniture. “[Zach] the “sofa” fabric is a pressed velvet,” Instagram user mangumbethea said. “The pillows are a Victorian silk blend.” That’s good to know! Yes, it does seem a bit mean to comment on the furniture when there’s a gorgeous naked woman in the picture.

However, Emily and nudity go hand in hand together. She just posed topless on the cover of the March issue of Vanity Fair (which is what this “behind the scenes” shot was from?) Plus, that came after she recreated the iconic Birth of Venus painting, one day after Heidi Klum, 44, recreated the artwork for a promo of Germany’s Next Top Model. However, whereas Heidi wore a bikini bottom, Emily decided to raise the stakes by going completely nude!

She even posed topless when announcing she was the new face of Kérastase. “Hair is essential to how I express myself. I love that feeling of clean, textured, natural hair, that instantly makes me feel more confident. I consider my hair as the reflection of my inner strength. It’s not an ornament but a way to express myself,” she said. She did use her hair creatively in both the BTS scene and the Birth of Venus painting, so she’s not lying. Hopefully, she has a sense of humor about Zach’s comments about her “couch fabric.”

