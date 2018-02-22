‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Finale Recap: One Couple Is Crowned The Winner

‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ finale is already here! So, who is the first Bachelor World couple? Find out which pair wins it all by reading our finale recap!

The people left in The Bachelor Winter Games house are all coupled up. There are 5 couples left — Lesley and Dean, Bibiana and Jordan, Courtney and Lily, Stassi and Luke, and Ashley and Kevin. Lesley is blown away that she’s found love with Dean. Ashley and Kevin are heating things up big time. Jordan notes that he has a “strong connection” with Bibiana. “She’s someone I can fall in love with,” he says.

Chris Harrison reveals that the couples will be ice dancing in their final challenge. They’ll perform in front of a legendary judges. The winning couple will be crowned the champions and first couple of Bachelor World. All the couples head to practice. They have to work together to make sure their performance is top notch. But it’s all about the chemistry, too. If there’s no spark, they’re going to melt on the ice.

Courtney and Lily have some fun in the hot tub after a day of practicing. “I’ve never liked someone this quickly before,” Lily admits. Girl, it’s not that surprising. Courtney is a catch! Watching these two do snow angels in just their bathing suits is just plain adorable.

But not all the couples are as well off as Courtney and Lily. There’s visible distance between Jordan and Bibiana after their practice. Jordan is starting to wonder what’s going to happen next with Bibiana, but she’s not ready to give him answers. Jordan starts to blame himself for questioning Bibiana about their relationship. Bibiana practically walks out in tears and runs to Ashley. She wants to know why she can’t just get on the same page as him. She wants to, but something is holding her back. Bibiana packs up her things, but she swears she’s just “organizing.” Their conversation is far from over. Jordan confronts Bibiana and wants to know if their relationship going to go beyond Vermont. Bibiana breaks down in tears from the pressure. She runs up the stairs to cry, and Jordan can hear her. It’s heartbreaking. He says he’ll dow whatever she’s comfortable with. “I need to go home,” Bibiana says. “I’m not ready.” On his way out, a teary-eyed Jordan continues to say that Bibiana is someone who could have fallen in love with.

The four remaining couples head to practice on the ice the next day. Famous ice skating legends Nancy Kerrigan, Randy Gardner, Tai Babilonia show up to help out. Later, Chris Harrison reveals that each couple will get their own-on-one date and the opportunity to go into the fantasy suite.

Dean and Lesley are first. She’s a little nervous since he’s the first guy she’s been with after her double mastectomy. She wants to know he’s serious about taking the next step. Dean opens up and says Lesley is “stronger than any other woman I’ve met in my life.” Lesley swoons over Dean’s sweet words, and they head to the fantasy suite.

Stassi and Luke’s night doesn’t end up like Dean and Lesley’s. She’s ready for a relationship, but she’s not ready to go into the fantasy suite. She tears up over the stress of it all. Luke says he just wants her to be happy and comfortable. It’s not all about the fantasy suite. So these two go to their separate bedrooms.

On Lily and Courtney’s one-on-one, he admits he’s falling in love with her. When Lily says she feels the same way, Courtney calls it the most “liberating moments.” They agree that the fantasy suite will have no bearing on their relationship. It’s not a deal-breaker. They decide to forgo the fantasy suite. But Lily does say,” He’s The One. Wrap him up and take him home.”

Ashley and Kevin’s date features tears, naturally. Ashley did not expect to have these feelings for Kevin. She takes a huge leap and decides to go to the fantasy suite with Kevin.

The next day is competition day! Kevin hits his knee on the ice before his performance with Ashley, putting everything in jeopardy. Dean and Lesley perform first and bring their A-game as best they game. They’ll be the first ones to say they’re not the best ice skaters, but they gave it their all. Lily and Courtney are up next, and Courtney shows off his flexibility right off the bat. They pay homage to their homes down under with their kangaroo hops on the ice. Everyone is impressed with their performance.

Luke and Stassi are born competitors, so they’re not going down without a fight. They do a scissor lift, Luke skates backward, and Stassi does a split at the end! Kevin and Ashley bring the heat to the ice with their amazing chemistry.

Only one couple can win, and the first-ever champions of The Bachelor Winter Games are ASHLEY AND KEVIN!

HollywoodLifers, which Bachelor Winter Games couple is your favorite? Let us know!