Dana Loesch: 5 Facts About NRA Spokesperson At Town Hall With FL Shooting Survivors

Dana Loesch was slammed by students from Parkland, FL on Feb. 21 and there were many controversial opinions about her appearance. Here’s what you need to know about her.

Dana Loesch, 39, served as the spokesperson for the National Rifle Association at the Florida town hall with survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 21. After speaking with students as well as family members of some of the victims about gun control, she caused quite the controversy. Here are five things you should know about the conservative commentator in support of gun rights.

1.) She is the host of her own radio show and a television show for the NRA. The Dana Show is a radio show on RadioAmerica that lasts three hours and goes from Monday through Friday. She talks about all kinds of political topics on the show and expresses her conservative views. The DL is an NRATV television show in which she discusses Second Amendment Rights.

2.) In addition to radio and television, she has journalism experience and has written about her beliefs in a book and various publications. Hands Off My Gun: Defeating the Plot to Disarm America is a 2014 book in which she wrote about gun laws and the Second Amendment in great detail. She was also editor-in-chief for Big Journalism, a conservative website created by Andrew Breitbart.

3.) She endorsed presidential primary Ted Cruz in 2016. She announced her support for him on her radio show and praised his plans to repeal Obamacare, reduce the size of the federal government, and of course, protect the Second Amendment. She said she felt he was the most conservative in the race and she had always planned to support whoever represented that.

4.) The September 11 attacks led to her become a conservative Republican. Dana grew up as a Democrat and even campaigned for the Clintons while she was in college. Despite her views, she married a Republican and realized that many of her personal views often clashed with that of the general liberal views. After the 9/11 attacks, Dana didn’t agree to military intervention anywhere in the world.

5.) She homeschooled her two sons from the start of their education but made a change in 2014. After her oldest son finished 7th grade she spoke out on her show about switching him to an “outside of the home educational facility” according to The Blaze. She talked about how homeschooling her children was a busy job and she wanted to give her children the opportunity to decide whether or not they wanted to stop homeschooling when they reached 7th grade. She also explained that before choosing the school, she went with her husband for interviews to determine which one would be the best for their son. “I hope people will learn to question your educators,” Dana said about the process. “These people do not own your children. You do not relinquish your role as a sovereign parent of this child, of your child, just because they cross the school’s threshold. I hope that parents maybe take my insanity and use it in their own way and really take a pro-active role in questioning.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Dana’s appearance at the Florida town hall? Let us know your opinions.