Alina Zagitova: 5 Things About The Russian Figure Skater Going For Gold At Winter Olympics

Alina Zagitova’s a champion figure skater who on the verge of winning gold at the Winter Olympics. Oh, she’s also only 15. Before she hits the ice, learn all about her.

As the Winter Olympics wind down, arguably the games’ biggest event — women’s ice-skating — will crown a winner on Feb. 22. Right now, it’s between two skaters: Alina Zagitova, 15, and Evgenia Medvedeva, 18, both Olympic Athletes From Russia. Barring a miracle or some kind of catastrophic failure, one of these women will bring home Russia’s first gold medal of the 2018 games. Before that happens, learn a little bit more about the young teenage sensation that’s setting the ice on fire.

1. She broke a world record…set by her rival just minutes before! It’s the ultimate game of one-upmanship (or in this case, one-upwomanship) During the women’s short program on Feb. 20, Evgenia broke her own world record by scoring 81.61 points. Fifteen minutes later, that record was broken by her fellow countrywoman. Alina, skating to “Black Swan,” hit three triple jumps (including a triple Lutz and triple loop, according to Huffington Post) to score 82.92 points. “I’m happy to have a clean skate and really grateful to myself for that,” she said, via translator. “I don’t think it was my best, I can be better. My next goal is to of course have a clean free skate.”

2. She’s named after another Olympian. For the first year of her life, Alina went nameless. Her parents finally settled on “Alina,” according to Cosmopolitan, naming their daughter after Alina Kabaeva, a gymnast who won bronze in the 2000 Olympics and gold in 2004. To no major surprise, Alina says that her namesake is one of her idols. “I know how strong her character is. And I liked very much how she performed,” she said.

3. Alina began skating shortly after she started walking. This should be no surprise. After all, she’s a 15-year-old who’s about to win a gold medal. Alina’s father is an ice hockey coach and he had her on a pair of skates when she was five years old, according to NBC Olympics. She moved to Moscow in 2015 to train with Eteri Tutberidze, the same woman who coaches Evgenia.

4. She’s an animal lover. In addition to some adorable cats – which can be seen on her Instagram – she also owns a chinchilla! Her grandmother takes care of the fuzzy little buddy while Alina is away, winning championships and, if all goes well, her first Olympic medal.

5. Alina’s friends with her “rival.” Four months ahead of the games, Evgenia was considered the favorite to take the gold, as she is the current reigning World Champion. Yet, Alina only entered international competition last year, according to CNN. She won he European Championships, and is someone who could take the gold. While she and Evgenia will give it their all to win the gold medal, don’t expect any bad blood to follow them off the ice.

Divine. There are very few words to describe Alina Zagitova's short program, so let's just watch it. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/KZ4MBNvQzp pic.twitter.com/1QgRsNMdnM — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2018

“I try not to think about that (competition between her partners) and I try to focus just on myself,” Alina said, per NBC Olympics. “I don’t go out there to prove something to someone. I just want to skate clean for myself. Zhenya [Evgenia’s nickname] and I are friends. We feel the rivalry when we come to competition but it is not maleficent.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Alina skate?