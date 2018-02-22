USA Women’s Ice Hockey Team Defeats Canada To Win Olympic Gold In Dramatic Overtime Shootout

Canada vs. the United States Women’s 2018 Olympic Hockey gold medal game will go down in history as one of the greatest match-ups ever. Team USA won in a super dramatic shootout!

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea hosted another chapter in the storied rivalry between the United States and Canada. The two women’s ice hockey teams met on Feb. 21, with the gold medal on the line. Would the USA finally snap Canada’s golden streak, or would the Canadians win their fifth consecutive gold medal? Well, the brutal match ended up going into overtime after a 2-2 finish in regulation. That meant a nail biting 20 minute 4 on 4 wound down scoreless and the game ended up in a shootout with 5 shots by different shooters. The teams were evenly matched with 2 goals each as the action moved to round six where the US scored an impressive goal and Canada couldn’t answer back, giving Team USA their gold medal!

Hilary Knight scored first for Team USA while Canada answered back with Haley Irwin and team captain Marie-Philip Poulin putting the puck in the Americans’ net. The game was super viscious with so many hard hits as both teams really wanted to bring home the gold. Fans online were screaming foul when Poulin had an absolutely savage check on an American Brianna Decker and didn’t even so much as end up in the penalty box. That should have been an obvious five-minute penalty but the refs bafflingly let it slide. The U.S. scored with less than a minute left in the third period, sending the game into overtime 2-2.

Canada was perfect in the preliminary round of the tournament, defeating everyone in their group – including the United States. That was the United States’ only loss of the tournament, as they fell 2-1 on Feb. 15. However, both teams advanced to the knockout stage. Canada eliminated the Olympic Athletes from Russia team, while the United States knocked out Finland. Both squads advanced to the gold medal round on scores of 5-0, indicating that this battle would be between two evenly matched titans of the ice.

Women’s Ice Hockey made its debut in the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. The United States won that inaugural tournament, but ever since then, it’s been allllll Canada. 2002 at Salt Lake? Canada won gold while the USA won silver. 2006 in Torino? Canada won gold while the USA won bronze. 2010 in Vancouver and 2014 in Sochi? You guessed it: Canada won gold while the USA came up short, taking home the silver. In between the Olympics, Canada and the USA clash in international tournaments but this is the Olympics. There’s something special about this game. “On one hand it’s like any other hockey tournament,” Canadian forward Brianne Jenner told The New York Times, “and on the other, it is our Stanley Cup.”

Fan immediately took to Twitter to rejoice the Team USA’s epic win:

What. A. Game. 🙌🏽 Congratulations to the amazing athletes of @USAHockey. So proud of every single one of you for AN AMAZING showcase of the strength and determination it takes to revolutionize a sport. Proud to have played with you and against you. #USAvsCAN — Anya Battaglino (@battaglinoa) February 22, 2018

That was a hell of game!! Way to kick ass. What an amazing shootout goal to win the Gold Medal by Lamoreux! 👏Congrats Team USA! #USAvsCAN — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) February 22, 2018

USA WOMENS HOCKEY WINS GOLD!!!!! FIRST GOLD SINCE 1992!!!#USAvsCAN pic.twitter.com/SdoTnZEmCm — Betty B (@BettyBettieB) February 22, 2018

We all hate shootouts but that is honestly one of the best I’ve ever seen. Just absolutely disgusting skill from both teams. #USAvsCAN — Nasher (@TheNasher61) February 22, 2018

The best women's hockey team in the world. Winners of the 2017 Women's World Championship, the 2017 Four Nations Cup, and the 2018 Winter Olympics. Team USA. #USAvsCAN #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/qrteGBZmgM — Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 22, 2018

DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES?!?? USA women win gold on 38th aniversery of the miracle on ice. Unbelievable game USA USA USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅#usahockey #USAvsCAN #Olympia2018 — Daniel Pinnola (@D_Pinnola81) February 22, 2018

