Tyga’s Drunk Dialing Kylie Jenner While He’s ‘Lonely’ In Europe — He Still ‘Cries’ Over Their Breakup

Tyga is feeling pretty lonely and he’s been drunk dialing his ex Kylie Jenner to pine over her. We’ve got details on how he cries about missing her love.

Kylie Jenner, 20, has completely moved on from ex Tyga, and even though she has a new baby girl by boyfriend Travis Scott, that isn’t stopping the 28-year-old from hitting up his former love any chance he can. “Tyga is on tour in Europe but that has not stopped him obsessing about Kylie, he’s still blowing up her phone. He usually calls after his show when he’s had a few and his guard is down. He drunk dials her and cries about how lonely he is without her,” a Kylie insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Oh man, hitting the bottle and the phone at the same time is never a good idea.

Believe it or not, this doesn’t bother the new mom! “Kylie is very happy with Travis right now, but she still loves getting the calls from Tyga, it’s such a huge ego boost. Kylie doesn’t feel guilty about it because she never picks up the phone when Tyga calls. She just lets it go to voicemail and then she’ll listen to his long messages with her friends when Travis isn’t around,” our source continues. See pics of Kylie’s pregnancy, here.

Travis has been really trusting of Kylie and is in the dark about Tyga’s secret calls to her. “Travis has no idea this is all going on, he knows Tyga wants her back but he does’t know about the calls. Travis isn’t up in Kylie’s business looking at her phone, he’s not at all controlling that way so it’s easy for her to hide this,” our insider adds.

Tyga just dropped his new album KYOTO and there are so many songs that seem to be devoted to his longtime former love. It’s obvious he’s still not over Kylie. In the tune ‘U Cry” he raps, “Every time you go out/Yeah, it gets you nowhere/I been waitin’ right here.” He still is waiting, as he’s only casually dated a series of models who all have just so happened to look exactly like Kylie in the 11 months since they broke up. Yeah, crazy that it’s been less than a year! Meanwhile, the real thing moved on to have a baby with her next boyfriend.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie would ever drop Travis to go back to Tyga? Or is she with him for good now that they have a baby together?