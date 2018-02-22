Tiffany Haddish To Host 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Watch Her Announcement

Get those censor buttons ready, MTV! Tiffany Haddish just revealed she’ll be hosting this year’s Movie & TV Awards.

Tiffany Haddish, 38, can add another line to her resume: awards show host! On Thursday, February 22, the actress announced she’ll be hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18 at 9pm ET. The announcement came via Tiffany’s Instagram, where she posted a video to share the exciting news with her fans and followers! “I’m gonna be hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards,” Tiffany told her fans. “It’s gonna be off the chain, ’cause you know why? I’m hosting! And you know what that means: it’s gonna be hilarious.” She’s not lying!

It’s not secret that Tiffany’s career has quickly skyrocketed since her role in 2017’s Girls Trip. Since then she has been almost everywhere! For starters you can see her on TV starring in all of Groupon’s latest commercials, and you can also spot her on shelves in your local bookstore where her memoir, “The Last Black Unicorn”, is currently for sale. Tiffany has also hosted Saturday Night Live, appeared on Sesame Street, and she’s currently on a stand up comedy tour in North America! If you want to go see her live, click here to see the full list of dates!

