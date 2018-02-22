Oprah Leaves Super Fan Tiffany Haddish In Tears After Surprising Her On Ellen — Watch
Oprah surprised Tiffany Haddish on ‘The Ellen Show’ and like any sane person meeting Oprah, Tiffany sobbed uncontrollably when her idol stepped out. Watch the clip here!
If you think you’re Oprah‘s biggest fan, think again. Tiffany Haddish proved she loves the Wrinkle In Time star more than anyone else when she cried over her on the Feb. 22 episode of The Ellen Show. While telling a story to Ellen Degeneres about how she was an extra on an Oprah-produced film, the 38-year-old explained that the former talkshow host said to her, “Well, keep me updated on your career, write me, let me know what you got going on.” But the letters always went unanswered. “And so, I would write her, right? She never wrote back,” the Girls Trip star added. Then, Ellen yells out, “Oprah, why didn’t you write back,” and out comes Oprah! Cue a sea of Tiffany’s tears!
The excitement spilled over to social media when the actress shared a photo of her with the beloved philanthropist three times. In the final caption, she wrote in all caps, “SO JUST SO YALL KNOW I POSTED IT THREE TIMES BECAUSE I AM THAT DAMN HAPPY! YES! YES! YES I CRIED AND YES I ASKED HER TO BE MY AUNTIE! SO ALL THANKS BE TO GOD FOR ALWAYS COMING THRU YOU HEAR MY PRAYS AND ANSWER ACCORDINGLY AMEN!” Keep making Oprah proud, girl!
