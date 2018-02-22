Oprah surprised Tiffany Haddish on ‘The Ellen Show’ and like any sane person meeting Oprah, Tiffany sobbed uncontrollably when her idol stepped out. Watch the clip here!

If you think you’re Oprah‘s biggest fan, think again. Tiffany Haddish proved she loves the Wrinkle In Time star more than anyone else when she cried over her on the Feb. 22 episode of The Ellen Show. While telling a story to Ellen Degeneres about how she was an extra on an Oprah-produced film, the 38-year-old explained that the former talkshow host said to her, “Well, keep me updated on your career, write me, let me know what you got going on.” But the letters always went unanswered. “And so, I would write her, right? She never wrote back,” the Girls Trip star added. Then, Ellen yells out, “Oprah, why didn’t you write back,” and out comes Oprah! Cue a sea of Tiffany’s tears!

After the pair shared the warmest of hugs, they sat down and basically ignored the host of the show. Oprah turned to the comedian and said, “You are so so so good,” which Tiffany hilariously responded between sobs by saying, “Thank you! You told me that before in a dream!” The Keanu star couldn’t contain herself as her idol sang her praise, but when the media mogul explained that she lost her letter, Tiffany called her out with, “But I sent you like six!” We couldn’t love Tiffany anymore than we do after watching this video. Check it out above!

The excitement spilled over to social media when the actress shared a photo of her with the beloved philanthropist three times. In the final caption, she wrote in all caps, “SO JUST SO YALL KNOW I POSTED IT THREE TIMES BECAUSE I AM THAT DAMN HAPPY! YES! YES! YES I CRIED AND YES I ASKED HER TO BE MY AUNTIE! SO ALL THANKS BE TO GOD FOR ALWAYS COMING THRU YOU HEAR MY PRAYS AND ANSWER ACCORDINGLY AMEN!” Keep making Oprah proud, girl! SO JUST SO YALL KNOW I POSTED IT THREE TIMES BECAUSE I AM THAT DAMN HAPPY! YES! YES! YES I CRIED AND YES I ASKED HER TO BE MY AUNTIE! SO ALL THANKS BE TO GOD FOR ALWAYS COMING THRU YOU HEAR MY PRAYS AND ANSWER ACCORDINGLY AMEN! By @oprah: "Look who I just surprised @theellenshow.. @tiffanyhaddish watch tomorrow" (via #InstaRepost @EasyRepost) A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Feb 21, 2018 at 4:55pm PST

HollywoodLifers, would you also cry literal tears meeting Oprah like Tiffany did?