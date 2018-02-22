T.I. Finds It ‘Hilarious’ That Quavo & Bernice Burgos May Be In Love

T.I. was ‘surprised’ to learn his former flame, Bernice Burgos is hanging out with his friend Quavo, and he’s laughing it off. But, is that all a cover? Is he pissed at the rapper? Here’s how he really feels…

Bernice Burgos, 37, is one hot commodity in the rap world. After she was romantically linked to T.I., 37, in 2017, new reports claim she’s dating Migos rapper, Quavo, 26. But, the rap scene is smaller than you think, because Tip is actually pretty tight with Quavo, so could his relation to Bernice be an issue? — Well, not quite, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, “T.I. finds it hilarious that Quavo and Bernice Burgos may be in love. A mutual friend told T.I. that things are heating up between the pair and T.I. was laughing after hearing about Bernice hanging all over Quavo during NBA All Star weekend in LA,” the insider says, adding that T.I. has known about Quavo’s relationship with Bernice, despite being initially.

However, the source made sure to note that T.I. doesn’t feel one bit envious about his friend’s romance with the Instagram model. “Tip isn’t going to stand in the way of anything,” the insider says. “But, he’s always had a soft spot for Bernice.” The two were romantically linked back in March 2017. Multiple reports claimed Tip and Bernice had been sleeping together, and that she was to blame for his falling out with wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42. Tip and Tiny even went through a rough patch during the time rumors spread he had cheated. Tiny even engaged in numerous social media spats with Bernice, at one point calling the model a “pass around b–ch.”

Bernice later took to social media to deny her apparent involvement with Tip. Then, she further denied the “home wrecker” rumors when she sat down with The Breakfast Club on July 26, 2017. She claimed her involvement with Tip was “strictly business,” and that they were introduced for a movie project.

After the buzz around Bernice and Tip simmered down, him and Tiny attempted to work things out in their marriage. He appeared on her Xscape reunion tour at the end of 2017, and the pair have been going strong ever since. “They’re in a great place right now,” the insider says.

Bernice was previously romantically linked to Drake, 30, and has modeled for his OVO clothing line.

