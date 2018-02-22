T.I. Gushes Over A Very Important Woman In His Life — But It’s Not Tiny

T.I. is sending some love to a super special woman on social media, but it isn’t his wife Tiny! See the rapper’s affectionate Instagram post here!

T.I. loves his mama! The 37-year-old gave his mother a sweet shoutout on Instagram for her birthday on Feb. 22, and his message is too cute! “Happy Birthday to my oldest daughter (really my youngest Mama)Violeta!!!! We been in the trenches eating beans,hot dogs,&noodles together,busting down welfare checks,food stamps & heating up wash up water in the microwave dreaming of a better life,” the rapper captioned a photo of him with his mom Violeta Morgan. “Thanx for always believing in me even when all the evidence showed otherwise … enjoy your day. The best is yet to come. I Love You Mama. Happy Birthday.”

Another special gal in Tip’s life will also be getting some birthday love pretty soon: his and Tameka “Tiny” Harris‘ daughter Heiress! The toddler turns 2 years old on March 26, and the couple have been “bonding” while planning a huge party for her. “Tiny and Tip are going all out, they’re so excited to see her reaction,” a friend of the Xscape singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

But not everyone is getting love from the “Whatever You Like” singer, though. As we’ve previously reported, Tip thinks it’s “hilarious” that his ex Bernice Burgos and Quavo might be getting serious with one another. “T.I. was laughing after hearing about Bernice hanging all over Quavo during NBA All Star weekend in LA,” an insider told us.

