Sophie Turner Proves She Has NO Bad Blood With Joe Jonas’ Ex By Jamming To Taylor Swift

Sophie Turner is happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time — but here’s what she’s not: a Taylor Swift hater! Watch her jam out to a song by her fiancé’s ex!

Sophie Turner could not care less that her fiancé Joe Jonas once dated Taylor Swift, and TBH we love her even more for it! The Game Of Thrones star turned 22 on Feb. 21, and she celebrated in the only way a 22-year-old should: by jamming out to TSwift’s “22,” of course! In a video shared on social media, the actress can be seen lip-syncing the lyric,“I don’t know about you but I’m feeling 22,” from the 10-time Grammy winner’s iconic 2012 track. Click through the Instagram post below to the fourth page to see Sophie listening to Tay’s song!

This isn’t the first time the X-Men: Apocalypse star proved she has no bad blood with her fiancé’s ex. When TIME named the Silence Breakers as its 2017 Person of the Year, people were upset that the country-turned-pop singer was featured on the magazine’s cover. When one Twitter user questioned, “Did we really need Taylor Swift in here though?” Sophie defended Taylor’s inclusion with a simple, “yes.” The magazine featured the “End Game” singer for her fiery court appearance in Aug. 2017 where she won a symbolic $1 after a jury decided that DJ David Mueller, who groped her at a photo call in 2013, was in fact in the wrong. It was amazing to see the Josie star stand up for a fellow woman when it mattered, and we’re so glad she’s the type of person who doesn’t let her partner’s romantic history keep her up at night. Keep rockin’ out to “22,” Sophie and happy birthday! Now only if we can get a video of Taylor watching Game Of Thrones…

