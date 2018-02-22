Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: Why She Hopes They Never Break Up Again

Selena Gomez and Justin Beiber’s love is stronger than ever! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why this time around, things are different.

For Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, the third time’s the charm. From a special Valentine’s Day celebration in Laguna, to a trip to Jamaica for Jeremy Bieber’s wedding on Feb. 19, it’s clear they’re in it for the long haul. A lot has changed since their first breakup in 2010, and it’s certainly for the better. So, for those of you wondering how Jelena manage to keep their love alive, we’ve got you covered. “Justin has grown, matured, and become a better person and as a result, things are better than ever between them. She [Selena] loves how Justin supports her and goes to her Pilates classes and other things she is into. And in return, she is totally down to support him at his hockey games, his dad’s wedding, and everything else important in his life. They are doing everything together and things are really working this time around,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Time definitely does heal all wounds.

“As a result of all their time together, Selena feels incredibly secure with Justin too. Their trust is stronger than ever and because they talk, text and see each other all the time, she feels really safe with him. It was hard for her to open up to him and make herself vulnerable again, but because he has too, their bond is stronger than ever. Selena hopes the feelings last forever and they never break up again,” our source continued. Even after their Jamaica trip, Justin and Selena have still made time for each other. As we previously reported, the singers were spotted leaving church together in California on Feb. 21. So sweet, right?

Their church outing is especially touching since JB recently rededicated his life to religion, so this only proves their commitment to each other is very serious. Jelena’s relationship this time around seems really mature, and we couldn’t be happier.

