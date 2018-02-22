Fashion Queens! Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa all wore similar pink tulle dresses, and you can vote here for who you think rocked the look best.

With Spring quickly approaching, it’s the perfect time to pull out your favorite pink outfits. Kim Kardashian, 37, is certainly ready for the upcoming season as she flaunted a blush tulle dress on Instagram on Feb. 22. The post captioned, “Bts of this shoot with @siabellan coming soon on my app,” showed Kim looking absolutely flawless in the sleeveless ensemble. She pulled the look together with platinum blonde tresses and triangle sunglasses. So chic, right? The look is not something we expected from the KUWTK star, but we’re totally here for it.

Kim’s look followed behind Dua Lipa, 22, who rocked a tulle dress made by Giambattista Valli at the 2018 BRIT Awards on Feb. 21. Dua’s dress featured a high-low design with a gorgeous black bow. The “New Rules” singer looked like a princess, and we can’t get over it! She paired the dress with elegant black strappy sandals and sleek straight hair. Nevertheless, the awards proved to be a big night for Dua as she received 5 nominations and won for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough. We can’t wait to see her career reach new heights!

Of course Rihanna, 30, has been ahead of the tulle trend. But, what did we expect from the CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner. The gorgeous singer stunned in a hot pink frilly gown at the 2015 Grammy Awards. Unlike Kim and Dua, Rihanna’s dress had bedazzled accents. Interestingly, Dua and Rihanna’s gown was made by the same designer! Great minds think alike we suppose? All three ladies looked absolutely beautiful, however, you can only pick one. Take a vote below!

HollywoodLifers, so, who rocked the look the best?