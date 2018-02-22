Paris Jackson Stars In First Fashion Campaign For Calvin Klein — Better Than Kardashians?

Paris Jackson appears in a bra and jeans for her first ever major fashion gig, alongside actress Millie Bobby Brown, for a new CK #MyCalvins campaign. See pics below.

Congrats to Paris Jackson! She stars in the newest set of images in Calvin Klein‘s #MyCalvins campaign, alongside Millie Bobby Brown and model Lulu Tenney. Rumors of a collaboration started swirling in May 2017, when Paris wore Calvin Klein to the much-publicized Met Gala. Paris told Refinery29 of the new campaign: “Calvin Klein is inclusive and whatever divisions we create as humans, I feel like they overlook that and speak to everyone. That’s American to me, and it’s beautiful.”

Through the brand is American and Millie is British, the Stranger Things star says it still speaks to her. “We shot this campaign in a barn and I think the setting completely embodies America and so does the fashion. I’m English, and I’ve always looked up to the American style. Calvin Klein is Americana to me. [Chief creative officer Raf Simons] has reincarnated Calvin Klein in a way that has made it modern and also takes it back to its roots.” Millie continued to Refinery29, “To be a part of the Calvin Klein family is surreal and I feel like I’m carrying on a legacy. This will definitely be one of the most memorable things that I have ever done. When I’m 90, I’m going to be like, I can’t believe that was me at 13! Calvin Klein is feminine, it’s edgy; it’s something that I wear every single day.”

Of course, this campaign was thrust into the spotlight in January, as all of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters appeared in ads together. (Including a pregnant Kylie hidden under a blanket!)

