Oprah Fires Back At Trump For Dissing Her ’60 Minutes’ Interview: ‘I Don’t Like Giving Negativity Power’

It was the meeting of the two biggest names in daytime television history, as Oprah Winfrey, 64, dropped by to chat with Ellen DeGeneres, 60, on the Feb. 22 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Of course, the conversation turned towards President Donald Trump, 71, especially in the wake of his latest Twitter tirades. “Speaking of tequila, have you been drinking an extra amount since that tweet that the president put out?” Ellen asked, referring to Trump calling Oprah “very insecure” following a Feb. 18 episode of 60 Minutes where she discussed the president with a panel of Trump and non-Trump voters.

“I woke up and I just thought… ” Oprah said while pausing to shrug in the biggest “what the…?” gesture ever. “And I don’t like giving negativity power, so I just thought, what? What I actually really did was I went back and looked at the tape to see if there was any place that that could be true. Did I feel like … like it was slanted or biased. I went back and looked at every tape, I called the producers. Because what actually happened was when you do 60 Minutes, you sit in a room with at least seven other people who critique the piece before you air it, before you do the introduction to it, and then they give you the critique.”

“So, they critique every word and is this fair – you have this whole panel of people looking at whether it was fair,” Oprah added. “And I had actually, the first time I saw it, I said there’s something missing here from the conversation. When I had asked the question of ‘do you think, do you care about what other people think about America?’ and they only used the Democratic side. And I said, I remembered the guy Matt had said, “No, we’re the only people that are worried what other countries are thinking of us.” And I said, “I think you should go back and put that in because it makes it more balanced.” So, I was working very hard to do the opposite of what I was hate tweeted about so, it’s okay.”

For those who forgot what Oprah’s talking about – and that’s fair, since Trump seems to have three new scandals a day. It’s hard to keep track of this messy politician – Trump decided to take a break from watching Fox News to catch an edition of 60 Minutes, probably because he heard people were going to talk about him. “Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” he tweeted, coming off as very insecure himself.

“The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!” he added, forgetting that Oprah has said she has no intention of running. It seems she’s more interested in being a positive force. Perhaps the president could try following her example?

