Nina Agdal & Jack Brinkley-Cook Get Hot & Heavy In The Ocean — See Steamy Makeout Pic

Nina Agdal and her boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook showed off major PDA while in Tulum, Mexico on Feb. 22. See their hot pic here!

Love is in the air! New couple Nina Agdal, 25, and Jack Brinkley-Cook, 22, were spotted locking lips on the beach of Mexico, and it’s clear their romance is hotter than ever. They simply could not keep their hands off each other, and we don’t blame them. After all, Nina is a total knockout. The Sports Illustrated model looked stunning in a tiny mix-and-match white and army green swimsuit, with her hair styled in effortless waves. And, of course we couldn’t help but notice her perfectly toned stomach. Goals, right? Jack looked just as good in black trunks. He certainly takes after his mom Christie Brinkley.

Nina and Jack have come a long way since the news broke about their romance back in July 2017. Many thought their relationship would just be a summer fling, but the couple has definitely proved otherwise. They’ve been dating for almost a year now. Before becoming a couple, Nina was in a serious relationship with Leonard DiCaprio, 42. After a year together, they decided to call it quits. “They broke up a few days ago but, they remain friends,” a source close to Nina shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY during the time of their split. We wonder if the Oscar winner approves of her new relationship?

Leo and Nina’s love was filled with tons of adventures like trips to the Bahamas, Ibiza, Montauk, and French Polynesia, but it looks like now, Nina has moved on to new adventures with Jack. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for the couple. They look incredible together, and we can’t wait to see where they go from here!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nina and Jack’s PDA pics? Let us know your thoughts below!