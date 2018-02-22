National Margarita Day 2018: $5 Margs At Chili’s & More Epic Deals

If you love tequila, this one’s for you! Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day, and here’s where you can score epic deals and freebies!



National Margarita Day is here! It may be a work day, but that makes it the perfect excuse to get out in time for Happy Hour and start slugging back some margs — responsibly of course. Try hitting up Bahama Breeze, which is reinstating its Classic Margarita for just $2.22. Plus, if you’re one of the first 100 people at each location on Feb. 22, you’ll score some free nail polish! At Margaritas Mexican Restaurants , you can get a flight of four different margaritas for only $10, while On The Border is offering it’s Classic ‘Rita for $2 on the holiday. Oh, and you’ll get a free order of queso with any entree purchase. Not too shabby!

Meanwhile, Chili’s restaurants are serving their newest margarita, the Chambord Flirt, for just $5 all day, and they’re extending the deal to last all month long. For Happy Hour at Chevy’s Fresh Mex restaurants, you can get margs at $4, $5 or $6 on National Margarita Day. Margaritaville’s traditional margaritas will only be $3,99 on the 22nd, and shoppers can get $10 off any $50 purchase in the store for the big day. If you’re a fan of Tony Roma’s, head there to get their Classic Romarita for just $4 — and if you can’t make it on the 22nd, don’t fret, because the offer lasts until Feb. 25.

Refinery Rooftop in NYC is serving a special menu of Casamigos margaritas for the night ($16 each): Mango Basil Margarita (Casamigos Blanco, Mango, Basil, Lime, Tajin), Eastern Inspiration (Casamigos Reposado, Yuzu, Agave, Dashi) and Margarita highball (Casamigos Anejo, Orange-lime cordial, Serrano, Seltzer, Kaffir Lime Leaf).

Haven Rooftop located atop The Sanctuary Hotel in the heart of Times Square is offering 2 tacos for $10, chips and guacamole for $10, Tequila Shot Skis (4 shots) and flavored margaritas.

Taco Dumbo at The Pennsy Food Hall in NYC will be offering a complimentary signature cold pressed margaritas, featuring premium tequila, a choice of fresh pressed juice, and salted rim, served neat or on the rocks, with purchase (limit one per customer).

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails in NYC is offering pitchers of margaritas for $25 (4 servings) and its HandCraft Nacho Chips with corn, bean chili, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle sour cram cheese sauce, for half price (originally $14).

Clearly, there’s plenty of options for sweet deals on National Margarita Day! Even if you can’t get to any of these places that have specials, we hope everyone who’s of age is at least able to celebrate in some way!

HollywoodLifers, will you be checking out any of the deals on National Margarita Day?!