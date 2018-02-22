Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Anthrax Scare: Police InvestigateWhite Powder Sent to Couple

Officials intercepted a letter addressed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that contained a suspicious white powder, and now, security levels are at an all-time high.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been informed that a letter addressed to them contained white powder suspected of being anthrax, according to The Evening Standard. Security measures allowed officials to intercept the letter on Feb. 12, before it reached Meghan and Harry. Along with the white powder, it also reportedly contained a racist message. Counter-terrorism experts from the Metropolitan Police tested the powder an found it to be harmless, but obviously, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Meghan and Harry have not publicly commented on this ordeal, but the paper reports that they were brought up to date on the situation.

It was previously confirmed on Feb. 13 that a separate suspicious package, also containing white powder, was sent to Parliament. It’s believed that this one was specified for Home Secretary Amber Rudd. Luckily, police also found that substance to be harmless, and are reportedly working on determining whether or not the situations are related. Across the pond in the United States, Donald Trump Jr.’s family faced and even scarier, but similar, situation when his wife, Vanessa, had to be rushed to the hospital after opening an envelope with white powder inside. The powder was determined to be corn starch, and Vanessa’s hospitalization was simply precautionary, but these situations definitely put security on high alert.

Meghan and Harry are just three months away from tying the knot on May 19. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind romance for the couple, who were only dating for a little over a year before he popped the question in November. We can’t wait for these nuptials!

