Did Little Mix Really Beat Harry Styles For Video Of The Year At BRITs? — Fans Say Show Was Rigged

Little Mix fans are convinced the award show was fixed so Harry Styles would win British Video of the Year — and they have evidence!

Harry Styles took home one of the biggest honors of the night at the 2018 BRIT Awards, British Video of the Year, beating out Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Little Mix and Ed Sheeran. However, Little Mix fans think the girl group was the REAL winner. See, the award was fan-voted, and an online poll kept fans updated on who was in what place in the weeks and minutes leading up to the close of voting. Fans of Little Mix made sure to take screen shots of their girls in first place when there were zero seconds left to vote, and there’s no mistaking that they were at the head of the pack with just a few seconds left on the clock. So, you can imagine the fury of the Mixers when they heard Harry’s named announced during the show!

Twitter immediately blew up with angry fans accusing the award show of being rigged, and the ladies took notice of how passionate their loyal followers were about it. “Kisses to all our amazing fans who do nothing but fight for us and show passion and dedication,” Perrie Edwards wrote on Instagram. “You’re all my winners, I love you.” Jesy Nelson also took to social media to add, “To all our mixers you are the most incredible fans. You always give your all and we cannot thankyou enough for all that you do for us. We love you.” Meanwhile, although the fans were quite angry, they also vowed to continue supporting their girls no matter what.

Harry actually didn’t even attend the show, but he did make sure to show his fans how appreciative he was of their voting afterward. “Thank you to everyone who voted for me at the #BRITs tonight,” he wrote on Twitter. “I appreciate and love you all very much.”

💖MIXERS💖

We have a plan.

If we get enough mixers to point out to the @BRITs that @LittleMix were the ACTUAL winner then we might be able to get the award given to @LittleMix which is meant to be theirs anyway.

I even have proof that they were in first. And I refreshed it. pic.twitter.com/X3iEWdaa7I — Hannah//❤️+RT PINNED TWEET (@hanbanan_123) February 21, 2018

WE MIXERS ARE SO TIRED YOU KNOW! LITTLE MIX SHOULD NOT ATTEND THE BRITS ANYMORE! WHY YOU ALWAYS SNUBBED THEM! YOU ALWAYS DO THAT TO OUR GIRLS! 😡 DESPITE OF THEIR VERY SUCCESS CAREER! LITTLE MIX DESERVES MORE AND MORE! #BRITsAreRigged #JUSTICEFORLITTLEMIX — Clarisse 🌸 (@clrsconchada) February 21, 2018

@BRITs I’m done ranting. Girls go out and enjoy the after parties. Mixers never give up with your amazing support of our girls and believe that their day will come. Each and every one of you are amazing in your support and I know @LittleMix appreciate and love you all good night — Debbie Pinnock (@PinnockD) February 21, 2018

and the award to “most robbed artist on brit awards history” goes to… LITTLE MIX! pic.twitter.com/i7pb5tToRC — ً‏ (@perriedelicious) February 21, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think the BRIT Awards were rigged/