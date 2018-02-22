Lamar Odom Reveals Why He’s ‘Really Happy’ About Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy

No hard feelings! Lamar Odom is revealing that he’s thrilled for ex-wife Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy dreams coming true, even if he’s not the father.

When Khloe Kardashian, 33, tried to start a family while married to Lamar Odom, 38, her baby dreams never came true. Now that she’s expecting her beloved boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s child, her ex hubby is wishing her nothing but the best. “To tell you the truth, it couldn’t happen to a better person. I was really happy for her,” the ex NBA star tells Access Hollywood in an interview airing Feb. 26. “If she could take care of a grown man for four years the way she took care of me, I know she could take care of a baby,” he laughed. Lamar even joked that she’s going to be such a great mom that, “That will be a spoiled *ss baby.”

Hah! Khloe was a great wife to him and an even better nearly ex-wife when he suffered a near fatal drug overdose in Oct. of 2015. Their divorce paperwork hadn’t gone through yet and she was still legally married to him and she had to make all of the tough calls on Lamar’s medical care while he was in a coma for days. Then she stood by his side and made sure he had the best possible therapy as he had to learn how to walk and talk again.

He might not have had his full recovery if it wasn’t for Koko’s TLC and Lamar knows it. He revealed what it was like when he came out of his coma to find Khloe by his side. “I remember how good it felt. Actually I didn’t really remember what happened. When I first woke up, I couldn’t talk or walk, so I was really scared, but I was happy to see her. I tried to talk, but I couldn’t. I tried to tell her how much I loved her,” he shared. Awww!

Lammy still misses his old family and has nothing but kind words for them. He was once thick as thieves with Rob Kardashian, 30, but revealed that the two are no longer in contact. “That’s my guy. I miss him a lot to this day.” He also had nothing but love for Kris Jenner, 62, who he still called his “mother in law.” While he said he hasn’t spoken to her in a while, Lam said “I miss her a lot. She was the best.” He even credits her for his wedding to Khloe. “She helped us get married in 30 days. She was the reason it went down.” The former Laker sounded so healthy and positive. It’s great to see him in such a good place.

