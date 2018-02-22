Kylie Jenner Drops Surprise Makeup Collection Dedicated To Daughter Stormi

The wait is over! Kylie Jenner’s ‘surprise’ collection is a whole makeup line honoring her baby daughter, Stormi! See the entire collection here!

Stormi Webster is just 21 days old and she’s already a makeup muse! Kylie Jenner, 20, dropped a surprise Stormi-inspired collection by Kylie Cosmetics on February 22, which features never-before-seen exotic colors and brand new packaging. She took to social media to debut the new makeup line, where she said she’s been working on her entire pregnancy! — Yes, she said that out loud. And, the takeaway from that tidbit is that Kylie knew she was going to name her child Stormi from the beginning of her pregnancy!

As seen on her Instagram story, Kylie’s new collection is weather-themed with the presumed overall image of the packaging as a storm. She showed off two new eye palettes — “Eye of the Storm” and “Calm of the Storm.” The first palette [Eye] features darker colors such as black, dark blue and green, as well as a few other shimmery colors and a yellow and pale nude. Colors in the Eye palette are named, Sweet Sweet, Little Wonder, Rockabye, Starbaby, Heaven Sent. The second palette [Calm] contains bright, pastel colors including, purples, pinks, baby blue, light oranges and greens. Some of the colors in the Calm palette are dubbed, True Love, Sunshine, Northern Light, Angel and Aquarius.

⚡️ The Weather Collection ⚡️ Launching Feb 28 3pm pst. Check out my stories to see a closer look 💛 @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/TWb0AokjnY — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 23, 2018

Kylie’s new line features three new matte lipsticks with lightning bolts engraved in them — Nightfall [a dark black], Cosmic [a peachy nude], and Nova [a bold peach/pink color]. She then debuted two Glitter Eyes Duo shadows, which she even showed a photo of herself wearing on of the colors. The Glitter Eyes colors include, Superstar [a brown/nude], Twinkle Twinkle [a bronzy, pale orange], Destiny [a bronzy brown], and Violet Moon [a deep blue]. — Take a look through our attached gallery for photos of Kylie’s entire Stormi-inspired makeup collection!

Kylie, who gave birth on February 1 and announced the news on February 4, has returned to social media since her big video reveal. She shares her first child with boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25. The news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke back in September 2016, and she went social media silent throughout her entire pregnancy.

