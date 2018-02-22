Kourtney Kardashian Admits She’ll Only Have A 4th Child For The Person She Loves: Will It Be Younes?

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima planning to have a baby together?! Watch her surprise announcement on the new trailer for Sunday’s episode of ‘KUWTK.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is ready to be a mom again… well, sort of. During a new trailer for KUWTK, which aired on Feb. 22, Kourtney tells her sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, that she is thinking about freezing her eggs. Although we find the news super exciting, Kim doesn’t seem too enthused. “Are you serious? You want another kid?” Kim asks shockingly. Kourt then tries to assure her sisters that she is in no rush to get pregnant, but Khloe is convinced she has boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, on her mind, and we do too!

“I don’t need a baby to have a baby, I have three kids (Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick). I’m saying if I am like in love and the person wants to have a kid…” Kourtney says defending her decision. Freezing her eggs certainly makes sense, after all, Younes doesn’t have any kids of his own. The couple have been dating for a little over a year now, and appear to be very much in love, so adding a child to the mix isn’t far fetched. And, as we previously reported, they might be considering marriage. “Kourtney has fallen in love with Younes and she feels like she would totally say yes if he proposed to her right now,” a source shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So sweet, right?

We love seeing Kourtney so happy with Younes, and we can’t wait to see their romance blossom more in 2018. I guess we will just have to wait and see if Kourt actually goes through with the plan to freeze her eggs!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney Kardashian should freeze her eggs? Let us know below!