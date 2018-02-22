Kim Kardashian & Sisters Relieved Wendy Williams Is On Hiatus: They’re Ready For A ‘Break’ From Her

Kim Kardashian feels sorry for Wendy Williams after hearing about her Grave’s disease diagnosis, but that doesn’t mean she will be sending flowers!

When it comes to the Kardashians/Jenners, Wendy Williams, 53, has not held her tongue. So, now that the talk show host is dealing with a Grave’s disease diagnosis, it makes sense that the KUWTK family is not rushing to her side. “Kim [Kardashian] can relate to what Wendy is going through, having had her own health issues over the years, she knows how scary it can be when things go wrong with your body. But, Kim has no plans to reach out, send a card, or anything like that. Kim is no fan of Wendy’s brash style on her talk show and will never forget some of the critical comments Wendy has made about her, Kanye [West], and the rest of their family. While Kim may quietly wish Wendy well, you won’t see her sending Wendy any get well balloons,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

After announcing her diagnosis on Feb. 21, Wendy also shared she will be taking a 3-week hiatus from her show. And although the break came as a shock to many, the Kardashian sisters are relieved. “Kim, Kylie [Jenner], Khloe [Kardashian], and the rest of the Kardashian family are thankful Wendy is going off the air due to her illness. The sisters are looking forward to a break from all the abuse Wendy dishes on a daily basis,” our source continued. We can certainly understand their sentiments. After all, Wendy did blast Kylie by saying her baby will still look like original face when born. That had to hurt! And she didn’t stop there, sadly, Wendy still believes Khloe’s real dad is O.J. Simpson.

“Khloe is tired of listening to some of the mean things Wendy says about the people she loves and is glad her nonsense is off the air. While the sisters don’t like to see Wendy, or anyone, suffering they are definitely enjoying the break from Wendy’s negative noise on TV,” our source added. Nevertheless, we do wish Wendy the best during this difficult time!

