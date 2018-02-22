Kendra Admits She & Hank Are ‘Having Issues’ 4 Years After Cheating Scandal: Will They Split?
Kendra Wilkinson slammed a report that she and Hank Baskett are faking their marriage issues for TV, and revealed that they are, in fact, having problems!
Kendra Wilkinson, 32, and Hank Baskett, 35, have experienced their fair share of scandals over the course of their relationship, and in a lengthy Feb. 21 Instagram post, the model admitted that they’re “having issues.” Hank infamously cheated on Kendra in 2014 with a transsexual model.
“Yes we are having issues,” Kendra wrote in response to a magazine report that Kendra is “faking” her marriage problems for the sake of reality television. “How do you fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense,” she also wrote.
Kendra went on to explain that the issues she and Hank are having at home are familiar to everyone who’s close to the couple, and that they are “trying hard to overcome” them. “My job is reality TV and I love my job,” she wrote. “Unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank.”
1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense. 2. Yes we are having issues 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story. 5. These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. 6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank. 7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all i want n aim for. I hate drama!!! Thank you all for your support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank,kids and even for TV. Lol 😂
