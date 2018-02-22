Kendra Admits She & Hank Are ‘Having Issues’ 4 Years After Cheating Scandal: Will They Split?

Kendra Wilkinson slammed a report that she and Hank Baskett are faking their marriage issues for TV, and revealed that they are, in fact, having problems!

Kendra Wilkinson, 32, and Hank Baskett, 35, have experienced their fair share of scandals over the course of their relationship, and in a lengthy Feb. 21 Instagram post, the model admitted that they’re “having issues.” Hank infamously cheated on Kendra in 2014 with a transsexual model.

“Yes we are having issues,” Kendra wrote in response to a magazine report that Kendra is “faking” her marriage problems for the sake of reality television. “How do you fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense,” she also wrote.

Kendra went on to explain that the issues she and Hank are having at home are familiar to everyone who’s close to the couple, and that they are “trying hard to overcome” them. “My job is reality TV and I love my job,” she wrote. “Unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank.”

Check out Kendra’s full Instagram post:

