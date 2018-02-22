The Kardashians Wish Their Late Dad Robert A Happy Birthday With Adorable Throwback Pics

It’s a bittersweet day for the Kardashian family, as late patriarch Robert Sr. would have turned 74 on Feb. 22. His kids are remembering their beloved dad.

Robert Kardashian Sr. would have turned 74 on Feb. 22 and his famous children have taken to their social media to give heartfelt tributes to their late dad. He died in 2003 just eight weeks after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer and to this day his kids still miss him so much. Kim‘s tribute was showing off a never before seen video of her dad gifting her with a brand new white BMW as a 16th birthday present. She debuted the sweet moment on her personal website, allowing fans to share in her family life.

“In honor of my dad’s 74th birthday today, I wanted to share this sweet video of him from my 16th birthday. Dad, we miss and love you so much!” she wrote under the video, which she later posted to Twitter as well. Kim was such a pretty teen and well-behaved, as her dad jokingly dared her to try smoking or drinking so he could have an excuse to take the car away from her and use it for himself! Of course the reality star always maintained a healthy lifestyle and her dad never got the chance to ground her and take away her luxury ride. “Happy Birthday, you’re the best. You’re gorgeous and you deserve this automobile,” Robert sweetly tells Kim while looking into the camera.

Younger brother Rob Kardashian, 30, posted an adorable photo to his Twitter account alongside his namesake. The only male Kardashian wrote “Happy Birthday Dad” next to smiling emojis with a picture of himself as a little boy grinning and hugging his dad cheek to cheek. Sis Kourtney, 38, showed a photo on her Instagram of herself and Kim alongside their dad, rocking bright ’90s dresses. “Daddy’s girls 💕Happy Birthday Daddy. I miss you every day. Kim wasn’t as happy about her dress as I was,” she wrote in the caption, as Kim seems to be throwing side-eye at her smiling sis. Well, maybe KKW just wasn’t a fan of her hot pink outfit and liked her sister’s frilly white dress and black jacket instead.

Sadly Robert died before he even got to be a grandpa. We’re sure he would have loved watching Kim and Kourt’s three children each, son Rob’s daughter and Khloe‘s unborn baby grow up. At least he’ll always live on in his children’s memories.

