Kanye West: How His 3 Kids Have Inspired Him To Rush A Comeback With New Album & Tour In 2018

Kanye West’s kids are his biggest muse! In fact, HL learned exclusively that in the weeks since Chicago’s birth, he’s finally feeling ready to reveal new material!

Looks like being a dad has its musical perks for Kanye West, 40! After all, the rapper became a father-of-three just last month when he and his wife Kim Kardashian, 37, welcomed their second daughter, Chicago West. Baby Chi joined big sister North West, 4, and older brother Saint West, 2. And while some parents would be feeling a bit overwhelmed with three kids under 5, Kanye is apparently feeling inspired! Click here to see adorable pics of Kim and Kanye with their kids.

The main reason he wants to start making music again is for his children, and he’s just itching to show them what he can do! This past weekend, the star got a taste of performing again when he surprised fans during a Kid Cudi show in LA. “Kanye getting back on stage over the weekend really got his juices flowing to get back in the swing of things and make his comeback,” a source close to Kanye shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants to tour again and get a new album out this year and show the world — especially his kids — what Daddy was born to do!” His live Kid Cudi performance, which took place on Feb. 17, was the first time Kanye got up on stage since Chicago’s Jan. 15 birth.

Kanye has especially been struggling since his hospitalization back in 2016, when he was admitted to a hospital for exhaustion and stress. But apparently now, feeling reenergized by his kids, he’s ready to put everything he has into his music again. “He’s been in the studio, he’s been getting healthier, and now he wants to show the world everything he has been working on,” our insider explained. “He is aiming for the summer to start it all up. It’s time to start being Kanye again.”

But if Kanye does end up getting super busy with a touring schedule later this year, the jury’s still out on how Kim would take his absence. After all, just days after Chi was born, Kanye took off for NYC, leaving her with a newborn and two toddlers. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the reality star was NOT pleased. “Kim is fighting off resentment as Kanye jets to New York, leaving her home alone with their new baby,” a source close to Kim told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Even though Kim has plenty of help at her home, when Kanye is not around she sometimes feels overwhelmed with the kids.”

Our insider added at the time, “Kim does her best to be loving and supportive of Kanye’s many businesses, but the timing of this trip could not be any worse.” Hopefully the timing on his next business endeavor will be better! After all, Kanye is reportedly very passionate about getting back to work and touring!

