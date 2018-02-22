BTS’ Jin Tried To Cut His Own Bangs & It Did Not Go Well — Hilarious Video

Okay, we’ve all been here. Jin from BTS attempted to give himself a haircut, only to discover that his skills are not on par with that of a professional. Watch the funny video!

BTS‘ Jin decided he needed a trim ASAP, so he took matters into his own hands! “I will be cutting my bangs because they’re blocking my vision,” he says (translation via Soompi) in a video posted to the band’s Twitter account on Feb. 22. As you can see in the video above, the K-pop superstar headed to the bathroom with a pair of scissors in hopes of giving himself a haircut!

Jin then goes for the chop, and you have to admit it’s a bit impressive that he does it one-handed. The cut goes well at first, with Jin saying, “Oh, I can see well now. Oh, this is nice.” But then things go a bit awry and he panics: “Huh? It’s a little…” before quickly ending the video. We feel you, Jin!

The BTS A.R.M.Y. is, naturally, living for this fun video. It’s already sparked a meme about how Jin’s stylist is probably feeling about the situation (“Let’s all pray for jin! I don’t even want to imagine what will happen when his hairstylist sees this!” one fan tweeted) but in general, the A.R.M.Y. thinks he did a lovely job. “I didn’t know you’re great with scissors,” one fan said in compliment. “Great job sweetie,” another wrote.

Well, Jin ended the video before we could see the final result, but we’ll be keeping a close eye the next time the guys make another public appearance! See pics of BTS performing here.

