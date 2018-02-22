Jennifer Aniston Cozies Up To The Weeknd At Ellen’s Bday Party: Will Selena Be Upset?

Now, this is something you don’t see everyday! Newly single Jennifer Aniston and semi-newly single The Weeknd got close for a cute photo op at Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded birthday party!

Who knew Jennifer Aniston, 49, and The Weeknd, 28, were pals! The actress and the singer touched heads as they got close for a photo at Ellen DeGeneres‘ star-studded birthday bash over Valentine’s Day weekend. The photo — posted to Instagram by a fellow party goer, Stephanie Allynne — has garnered some attention for how close Aniston and The Weeknd appear in the snap. As you may know, Selena Gomez, 25, is the ex-girlfriend of The Weeknd and she’s also friends with Aniston. And, although Gomez isn’t dating The Weeknd any longer, some fans have questioned if she should have some sort of an opinion about her friend hanging out with her ex.

We’re going to stop everything right there. For anyone riding the curtails of the bizarre assumption that Aniston and The Weeknd are more than friends, it’s important to keep in mind that the ink on her divorce papers with Justin Theroux, 46, is still fresh. Not to mention, this photo op appears to be nothing but a friendly snap! Check out the photo below.

While fans of Aniston’s are attempting to console her by suggesting potential bachelor’s, it may be a bit too soon. News of her divorce with her now ex-husband, Theroux was just released on February 15. The exes announced their split on February 15 in a joint statement which read in part: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” The pair were together for nearly seven years and married for two and a half years.

Although Aniston and Theroux announced their split on February 15, according to their statement, their decision to separate was made at the end of 2017. Therefore, Aniston was most likely a single woman at DeGeneres’ birthday bash, which had one of the most star-studded guest list’s ever. Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend, Jennifer Lawrence, Adele, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, James Corden, Meghan Trainor, Olivia Munn and David Spade, were all in attendance for the party, which was put together by Portia De Rossi.

As for the rest of the party details – Pharrell Williams, French Montana, Pink, Alessia Cara and Melissa Etheridge all performed, and were influenced to do so by Witherspoon, DeGeneres said on her talk show.

