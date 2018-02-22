Jennifer Aniston Looks Completely Heartbroken In 1st Appearance Since Announcing Split

Fresh off announcing her split from Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston was seen leaving the premiere of ‘Game Night’ in LA, and she looked SO miserable. Poor, Jen!

There’s no doubt Jennifer Aniston, 49, is going through a difficult time right now, and there’s no shame in letting it show! Photographed leaving the Feb. 21 premiere of Game Night in LA, Jennifer looked very sad, and we are totally feeling for her! The actress was wrapped up in a long jacket and scarf, and we have to say, we give her major props for stepping out during such a painful time. While Jen isn’t actually in Game Night, she was there to show her support for her fellow actor friends, including Jason Bateman, 49, whom she’s been close to for 20 years. And of course she looked gorgeous for the event — despite her solemn expression! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF JEN LOOKING SAD.

In the photos, Jen is walking into a parking garage sandwiched between two other women. She has on gorgeous high heels and is carrying a clutch. Her signature blonde hair is worn long and straight, and she seems to be wearing minimal makeup. Although she’s also sporting glasses, her distraught face is very clear in the images. Click here to see pics of Jennifer Aniston with her ex Brad Pitt.

While we all know Jen is a pro at being in the spotlight, we can only imagine the heartbreak she’s currently going though. After all, just days ago on Feb. 15, she and Justin released a statement confirming they have officially separated after seven years together. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the former couple announced in a joint statement. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Since the shocking reveal, fans have speculated about the cause of their breakup. While some say Jen’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, 54, is to blame, other reports have claimed the Jennifer and Justin had wanted to start a family together but couldn’t. “When Jen met Justin, she had almost given up on the idea that she would have kids,” a source recently told People magazine. “They wanted to have a baby, but it didn’t work out.” Either way, Jennifer proved last night that she’s at least TRYING to remain strong and positive!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Jennifer looked so sad? Do you think she and Justin have any chance of staying together?