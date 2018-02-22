Jenelle Evans Standing By David Eason After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing: I Love Him ‘Forever & Always’

Jenelle Evans’ husband may have been fired from ‘Teen Mom 2’ for posting an anti-LGBTQ tweet earlier this week, but despite his ignorant views, she still loves him.

Jenelle Evans, 26, just made it very clear that she loves her husband, David Eason, 29, unconditionally. After MTV fired him from Teen Mom 2 on Feb. 20, due to a disgusting tweet he posted on Twitter, she made it very clear that she’s standing by his side, and not parting ways with him like the network did. On Feb. 22 she posted an Instagram story, in which she can be seen holding David’s hand. And the photo had the words “Forever & Always, I love you” written across it. Obviously, this doesn’t mean she agrees with what he wrote on Twitter, but it does mean that she’s not holding his close-minded views against him.

Unfortunately for Jenelle and David, we can’t say the same for her Teen Mom 2 costars. Both before and after the news of David’s firing emerged, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, expressed their disgust over the tweet. “I’m absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted on Feb. 19, and Chelsea Houska retweeted her message. “People are removed from shows for comments like that…I just do not understand how the network is allowing them to get away with this,” Kailyn added. Meanwhile, Leah tweeted, “They need HELP! Something needs to happen! This is all disturbing to say they least, but not surprising!”

In case you haven’t been following along, we’ll fill you in on all this drama! Earlier this week, David, who had JUST joined Twitter, got into an argument with one of his followers about why guns shouldn’t be allowed in schools. He said, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent. Because you think you know me? LMAO, why don’t you tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals. Oh, I forgot, that’s supposed to be normal.” Gross, right? His tweet has since been deleted, but it did so much damage that MTV was left with no choice but to part ways with him.

On Feb. 20, MTV released the following statement: “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about David Eason being fired from Teen Mom 2? Tell us below!