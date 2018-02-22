Jane Seymour Stuns in Gorgeous ‘Playboy’ Shoot At 67: I Feel ‘Sexier Now’ Than Ever

Jane Seymour has never felt sexier at age 67 — And, In fact, she admitted to ‘Playboy’ that she gets hit on by men half her age! See her stunning photoshoot and learn why she’s confident in the skin she’s in!

Jane Seymour, 67, has never looked better, and she agrees! The iconic actress posed for her third pictorial with Playboy magazine and revealed why age is just a number. “I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger,” she told the mag. “Then I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m supposed to be sexy. What is that?! There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have,” Seymour explained. “Like my father used to say, I’m comfortable in my own skin.” The James Bond star previously posed for the famous mag in 1973 and 1987.

The Emmy winner admitted that she feels so confident and comfortable in the skin she’s in that even thirty-somethings hit on her from time to time. “I said, ‘Oh darn, in another life.’ I find that very flattering,” she said. “I mean, usually you’re invisible by this age! I”m not trying to prove anything to anyone. When you’re younger, its all about ‘look at me.’ I’m not trying to get anyone to look at me.”

So, how does she look so good? — The actress, who has two Golden Globes and an Emmy under her belt, credits her au naturale lifestyle to maintaining her authentic look. “I haven’t done any surgeries or injections or anything. I haven’t done any of it,” Seymour revealed. “So I still look like ‘me.’ However, that doesn’t mean the temptation of today’s social media-obsessed world isn’t there. “Everyday I’m kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know and I don’t [recognize] them,” she said, adding, “I’m authentically being me. That’s important to me.” Not to mention, with a 50-year successful career and natural good looks, Seymour admitted,”I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone.” She continued, “When you’re younger, it’s all about ‘look at me.’ I’m not trying to get anyone to look at me. I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone.”

The James Bond actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 21, to show off an image from her Playboy shoot. “I’m THRILLED to finally share this with you! I was recently photographed and interviewed in my home by Playboy,” Seymour wrote. In the photo she was dressed in a fuzzy pink sweater and sheer lingerie. “I open up about my career, my family, feeling better-than-ever at 67 and so much more!” she revealed.

