Is Rachel McAdams Pregnant? — Shocking Report Claims She’s At Least 7 Mos. Along

Does Rachel McAdams have a baby on the way? A new report claims she’s ‘at least 7 months pregnant!’ Get the details!

Is Rachel McAdams with child? According to a new report, the 39-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jamie Linden, 37! While she’s kept a relatively low profile since last fall, the Mean Girls star reportedly went out to dinner with her man at Staplehouse in Atlanta on Feb. 13, and “she looked to be at least 7 months pregnant,” an eyewitness told Life & Style. “When they were leaving, somebody asked Rachel if she knew if she was having a boy or girl,” the witness continued. “and she said she didn’t know!” Eek! HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Rachel’s reps for comment.

The two of them “were a low-key couple and not outwardly affectionate” during their dinner date, but the fellow diner added that the Spotlight actress was “positively glowing.” The pair have definitely always been pretty private when it comes to their relationship, so if she is really pregnant with her first kid, it’s not much of a surprise that she’s kept it under wraps so well. Hey, if Kylie Jenner, 20, can give birth without ever acknowledging her pregnancy publicly until after her baby was born, anyone can!

In April 2017, it definitely seemed that the couple were becoming more serious about each other. “Rachel is ready to settle down and start a family,” an insider told Star at the time, about the Academy Award nominee who moved in with the screenwriter in the fall of 2016. “She can’t wait to start the rest of her life with Jamie.” We’re glad to see Rachel and Jamie are still going strong! We wish them all the best with their reported little one on the way! Congrats, guys!

