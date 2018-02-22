10 Hot Stars Rocking Mom Jeans: Victoria Beckham, Kendall Jenner & More

Mom jeans are officially back and better than ever for 2018! Check out Kendall Jenner and 9 more hot stars pulling off the hottest trend of the new year!

“Mom Jeans” and “hot” are something we thought we’d never use in the same sentence. However, we’re low-key excited that mom jeans are back on trend for 2018. Hello, they’re super comfortable and any body shape can pull them off! We’ve seen a lot of 90’s trends making their way back around lately, and we’re so here for it! Pairing some mom jeans with a bright patterned shirt and some jelly sandals is super cute! Victoria Beckham, 43, is among the ladies who have been rocking this look lately, and we gotta say she looks smokin’! She paired her jeans with a navy turtleneck and some red boots, a complete and stylish mom look. But it’s totally okay — she is a mom, after all.

We’ve also got some other moms on our list who are slaying this look. Chrissy Teigen, 32, loves to wear mom jeans! The hilarious model is going to be a mom of two pretty soon so it looks like she is fully embracing her role! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has also been spotted wearing some sexy mom jeans on the reg. Recently, she paired her jeans with an oversized black sweater and some sporty tennis shoes, giving us total 90’s vibes!

Plenty of non-moms have been sporting this trend too! Models like Gigi Hadid, 22, and her sister Bella Hadid, 21, love pairing their mom jeans with crop tops to show off their super toned tummies. They make the mom jeans look so chic! Kendall Jenner, 22, went all-out with the mom jeans, too. She paired her with a tight crop top, a braided belt, and some black loafers. Kendall was also spotted on the carpet wearing a western style button up with some mom jeans and some skinny heeled booties — she sure knows how to make country look sexy!

