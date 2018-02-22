Gigi Hadid Vs Kaia Gerber: Who Channeled Jackie O Best At Moschino?

It was a ‘Way Back Wednesday’ kind of show, as models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as Kaia Gerber embodied Jackie O with retro bobs during Milan Fashion Week.

Jeremy Scott’s Fall 2018 Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week was majorly inspired by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. The two-piece skirt suits and pillbox hats had us wondering if it was 2018 or 1968! Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber looked SO similar to Jackie O, wearing red, with dark hair. WOAH — the resemblance is kind of crazy! We also saw Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid take the runway, with the same retro bob hairstyle. Gigi wore a gorgeous, flowing teal gown that was spectacular!

Some models were literally painted head to toe in neon green, yellow, and orange makeup. This “alien invasion” paired with some of Jeremy’s far-out and futuristic designs. This was also a nod to his New York Fashion Week show, which was space-aged and galactic themed. Models like Gigi wore colorful, neon bob wigs at his New York show. We LOVE that he isn’t afraid of color!

In addition to flowing gowns and business suits, we saw metallic pants and jackets, sequin minis, a bold, faux fur coat, and leather gloves. It was such an interesting and unique show, and the models looked so beautiful. Last season, Gigi wore a bright blonde pixie, which gave us some Cersei Lannister / Game of Thrones vibes. We are loving these amazing wigs, season after season!

HollywoodLifers, did you love seeing Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber at Moschino?