German Skater Uses ‘Schindler’s List’ Score During Olympics Routine & Twitter Freaks Out With GIFs

Awkward! German skater Nicole Schott chose the score from ‘Schindler’s List’ for her free skate performance and viewers were not pleased!

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, fans have been treated to an eclectic spectrum of musical choices for ice skating routines. Picks ranged from Beyonce to Beethoven to the score from La La Land, which definitely spices up a program! However, one skater might have creatively overstepped her bounds — and she’s feeling the backlash! German skater Nicole Schott chose the score from the Oscar-winning film Schindler’s List on Feb. 22 and people watching immediately noticed how misguided a decision this was! Not familiar? Schindler’s List tells the story of a businessman who rescued hundreds of Jews from certain death during Nazi Germany’s reign in the 1940s.

So…a German skater opting to remind viewers of this dark chapter in her country’s history doesn’t exactly strike the right note during the Olympic games. And Nicole got an earful from viewers! Responses on Twitter ranged from memes displaying total shock to searing awkwardness. Others attempted to understand how a mistake like this is even possible! Head here to see which American athletes have received medals thus far!

“A German figure skater using a song from Schindler’s List feels like something that should have been caught by one of the first 55,000 people it would have had to go through to get here,” one Twitter user wrote. “Nicole Schott is a lovely & talented woman who was born more than 50 yrs post-Nazi era (original German Nazis, not present day US wannabes.)” another wrote. “That said, if you are representing Germany in ladies figure skating, Schindler’s List is a bad music choice.” Hear hear!

German figure skater performing with the theme from "Schindler's List" pic.twitter.com/kVLlzlOAj0 — 💀Neffie Pheonix🌙 (@pocahontasphnx) February 23, 2018

The female ice skater from Germany just skated to a song from Schindler’s List. pic.twitter.com/VTxK55yY19 — kevinanglin (@kevinanglin) February 23, 2018

German figure skater performing to music from Schindler’s List. Thats…not the choice I’d go with. pic.twitter.com/0B0B3YK9uS — Sarah (@BookishFeminist) February 23, 2018

When you realize a German ice skater just performed to a song from Schindler’s List. pic.twitter.com/eIcM3TSHIW — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) February 23, 2018

German skater (Nicole Schott) performing to music from Schindler's List… awkward much? Probably not the best choice… #figureskating #olympics — Andrea PB (@aperl15) February 23, 2018

A German figure skater using a song from Schindler's List feels like something that should have been caught by one of the first 55,000 people it would have had to go through to get here. — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) February 23, 2018

Nicole Schott is a lovely & talented woman who was born more than 50 yrs post-Nazi era (original German Nazis, not present day US wannabes.) That said, if you are representing Germany in ladies figure skating, "Schindler's List" is a bad music choice. — (((Tim Horrigan))) (@TimothyHorrigan) February 23, 2018

The German figure skater is skating to music from Schindler’s List…ABORT ABORT ABORT! I repeat, do NOT skate to that! What are you doing Germany! — David Struve (@GrvyStruvey) February 23, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Are you shocked by Nicole’s choice of music or no? Loving the Winter Olympics thus far? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!