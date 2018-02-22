FL Shooting Survivor Slams Trump For Not Helping Student Protestors: He Could’ve Prevented This

Alyssa Goldfarb, a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and a survivor of the deadly Feb. 14 shooting reveals why Trump’s condolences ‘mean nothing.’

Alyssa Goldfarb, a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was among the hundreds of students inside the school when an active shooter, now identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz gunned down 17 students on February 14. In an emotional, new interview she EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com her plans to protest along with her fellow classmates for stricter gun laws and why she doesn’t believe a word President Donald Trump, 71, has said in the aftermath of the tragedy. “In terms of the President and our government, I hate the response we’re getting,” she said of the protests by students following the shooting. “They tweet that they’re so sorry and their thoughts and prayers are with us — Their thoughts and prayers and sorry’s don’t mean anything. They say that they feel badly, but their actions don’t show it,” she argued.

She then addressed the president directly — “And Trump, you could have prevented this,” she demanded. “But no, you’re going to sit there and you’re going to get paid by the NRA and you’re going to claim that the shooting was so horrible, but then you don’t want to do anything about it.” Goldfarb went on to explain a hurtful tweet she claimed to have read from Florida Governor, Rick Scott. “Our classmates are in Tallahassee and I saw a tweet where he said he was too busy to meet with them,” she revealed. “Then don’t tell me you feel bad; Don’t tell me that your thoughts and prayers are there.”

Goldfarb also disputed the notion that she and her fellow classmates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are “paid crisis actors” as part of an apparent conspiracy to influence gun laws. “It’s just annoying and disgusting to me… it’s just unreal. Why would we be so sick to make that up? And you know what, I was there. We all were there. We’re real victims… This isn’t fake. This is real life,” she continued.

As for her own stance on the current argument of banning guns completely or implementing stricter gun laws? — Although Goldfarb is in favor of banning guns all together, she feels as though it is an irrational idea, given the constant pushback from the Trump administration. “You know, obviously I’m one of the people who say we should ban guns. But, I’m also not irrational, and I understand that banning guns in a way is an irrational idea because we’re never going to fully get rid of them,” she admitted. “So, I want tighter background checks. If I want to drive, why do I have to go through courses and have all of these things checked to make sure I’m suitable to drive, but if I want to get a gun, I can just go buy one? — I want there to be regulation checks such as mental health tests to make sure that the reason they’re getting a gun isn’t to kill someone. Make sure people are mentally healthy and stable, make sure people are educated on guns, I want that tighter control and that background check… And, the fact that Douglas wasn’t the first mass shooting, we also had Pulse Nightclub almost two years ago, it’s just like, we had two huge shootings in the state and they still have that poor response, and they don’t want to regulate gun control, so I hope that they do.”

Goldfarb also revealed that she plans on going back to Douglas to continue school despite the fear of returning to the scene of the traumatic experience. “I’m proud to come from that school, and I will not let the shooter take that away from me,” she said. “I will return and I will sit there and I will graduate from Douglas.”

