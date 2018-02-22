Dylan Schneider Loses His Dream Girl In Heartbreaking ‘No Problem’ Video

Dylan Schneider is one you need to know about. We’ve got your exclusive first look at the rising country star’s new video for ‘No Problem,’ and it’s going to give you all of the feels!

Dylan Schneider, 18, is about to be your new favorite country singer! He took a break from working on his debut album to chat with us about his hit “No Problem,” and you can get an exclusive first look at the stunning music video above.

Can you break down the video for “No Problem?”

The inspiration for it came to me early on. I have a lot of respect for stories and messages in music videos, so I wanted to do something cool and unique. I imagined the girl being a ghost in the sense that she comes and goes, and leaves you wondering when she will reappear into your life and take you over. I love what the director, Roman White, did with it. Such crazy visuals paired with an awesome story.

How’s your full-length album coming along?

I’m working on a couple more smaller goals here and there before tackling the big one! I’m a believer in putting out the best music to your fans as soon as possible. I don’t want music to be unheard or drawn out too long.

How’s tour going?

Touring has been great. I’ve been so busy! But it’s nothing less than what I want my life to be.

Which cities are you still looking forward to?

I’m super excited to hit the west coast soon! It will be our first full run out there and fans can definitely expect one thing: a lot of energy.

Who do you want to collaborate with?

Justin Bieber, Chad Kroeger from Nickelback and Post Malone. They are amazing artists that have had huge musical impacts on my life and career. I have so much respect for each one of them!

Who do you want to tour with?

Brett Eldredge. He’s the reason I got into country music in the first place. I look up to that guy big time and hope to share the stage with him one day.

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

“How Does It Sound” is probably my favorite out of the ones I’ve written and released. I’m super proud of that song and I’ve had a lot people tell me how much they enjoy it.

What’s something you’ve been passionate lately outside of your work?

Sneakers. I have a huge collection and it makes me so happy!

Keep up with Dylan Schneider here.