Debby Ryan Teases ‘Every Day’: Why This Movie Is The One You’ve Been ‘Craving’

Debby Ryan talked EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about her latest movie ‘Every Day.’ She reveals what attracted her to the movie and why now is the perfect time for this unique and beautiful love story.

Debby Ryan plays Jolene in the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of David Levithan’s book Every Day, which follows a shy teenager named Rhiannon who falls for A, a person who wakes up in a different body each day. Jolene is Rhiannon’s older sister, and Debby noted she’s a “little bit of comic relief.” Every Day is a stunning and one of a kind story of love transcending gender identity, race, and any other physical traits. That’s what stood out to Debby and made her want to be a part of this movie. “I was most attracted to the fact that it was about loving and falling in love with someone’s soul, which is how I know to love,” Debby told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the movie’s special screening red carpet in NYC on Feb. 20. “The last and most secondary thing is physicality and gender. It’s mostly personality and heart. That’s a very cool, gorgeous forefront.”

Every Day tackles important and relevant topics like gender fluidity and identity, something we’ve rarely seen on the big screen. “I think the world is ready more than ever for a wonderful, pure, inclusive love story,” Debby revealed to HollywoodLife. “I think we’re craving representation of what life looks like, and what it looks like to fall in love in school and what our friends circles look like. If you were to pick a different person every day in school, it would look a lot like this movie. And I haven’t seen that a lot.”

Every Day also stars Angourie Rice, Owen Teague, Justice Smith, Jeni Ross, Lucas Jade Zumann, Jacob Batalon, Colin Ford, and more. The movie hits theaters everywhere Feb. 23.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to see Every Day? Have you read the book? Let us know!