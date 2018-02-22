‘Bachelor Winter Games’: Clare & Benoit Engaged After Romantic Finale Proposal

The first season of ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ ended in the perfect way — with a proposal! Yep, Clare and Benoit are ENGAGED!

Congratulations are in order for Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard! After a whirlwind romance, which began on the first season of The Bachelor Winter Games, Benoit got down on one knee at the show’s reunion special, which aired Feb. 22, and proposed. He was the mystery man Clare’s been with since she left Winter Games. The two reconnected immediately after she got back from Vermont. From there, they spent as much time together as they could. After they said “I love you,” Benoit proposed. In an emotional and romantic speech, Benoit told Clare that he wanted to stand beside her forever. Clare happily said yes. Now, Clare is rockin’ a gorgeous, oval cut engagement ring on her left hand, and the two are ready to start the rest of their lives together!

This season was definitely full of ups and downs for Clare and Benoit. They hit it off right away, and Benoit fell for Clare hard. However, she wasn’t ready to be tied down to just one guy in the house, and developed a crush on Christian Rauch, too. By episode two, Benoit realized Clare wasn’t going to fully commit to him, and he decided to leave the show. Clare attempted to pursue a relationship with Christian, but he was not able to give her what she wanted. They both went home during episode three, and Clare admitted that she wished she didn’t let Benoit go. Clearly, it was meant to be between them, though — they reconnected after filming ended in December and the rest is history!

It’s been a long journey to get here for Clare. She first appeared on Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor and finished as the runner-up. Then, her experience on Bachelor in Paradise was quite disastrous, and she even vowed to never return to the franchise. Good thing she changed her mind! As for Benoit: He was a contestant on season one of The Bachelorette in Canada, but was sent home at the final five. Congratulations to the happy couple!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Clare and Benoit getting engaged? Is it too soon!?