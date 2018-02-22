Claire Foy & Husband Stephen Campbell Moore Split After 4 Years Of Marriage

So heartbreaking! There won’t be a happy ending for ‘The Crown’s Claire Foy, as she and husband Stephen Campbell Moore are splitting after just four years of marriage.

Another celebrity marriage is coming to a sad end, as The Crown star Claire Foy, 33, and her husband Stephen Campbell Moore, 40, are splitting up after four wedded years. They actually uncoupled in 2017 but didn’t let the news become public until Feb. 22. In a statement to UK’s Metro, the pair said that “We have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another.” It’s unclear if the two plan to seek a divorce, and they’re parents to a two-year-old little girl named Ivy Rose.

Claire and Stephen — a fellow actor — met and fell in love on the set of her very first film, 2011’s fantasy flick Season of the Witch and married three years later in 2014. The couple weathered a serious crisis during their marriage, as Stephen was diagnosed with a brain tumor in late 2016, when Claire was in the middle of filming the second season of her Netflix hit. She plays Queen Elizabeth II and has received numerous awards for the role including a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. Sadly the second season is her last as they are aging the character and recast the role with 43-year-old Olivia Colman.

Stephen described to The Sun what it was like when he was diagnosed the benign tumor, for which he underwent surgery in the summer of 2017. “You realize you’re not the most important person in that process, and everybody who loves you goes through far worse. My daughter didn’t know what was going on at all. But my family did and I could see it in them,” he revealed just last month in January of 2018.

He added, “There are certain things that you make sure you’ve done before you go into surgery. You write a letter. But it’s all very much on the off-chance that something did go wrong, because every part of you is saying that nothing will. Waking up and being told the operation had gone well was understandably a huge relief.” Oh man, Stephen just revealed this news less than a month ago so the couple had already split up by the time he told that terrifying story.

HollywoodLifers, are you a big fan of The Crown? Are you going to miss Claire in the role of Queen Elizabeth II?