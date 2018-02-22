Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Epically Claps Back After Hater Criticizes The Way She’s Sitting: ‘F*** Off’

Chrissy Teigen has no problem dishing it back when she’s slammed online. Recently trolled for how she was sitting, the star fired back with some STRONG words!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, regularly deals with mom-shamers, but that doesn’t mean she takes their criticism in stride! In fact, the model is known for her witty clap-backs and tell-it-like-it-is banter. In typical Chrissy fashion, the star recently told a hater to sit down with one short but effective comment via Instagram after they slammed her for the way she was sitting while pregnant. Seriously though, do trolls have ANYTHING better to do than sit around hating on celebs? Click here to see adorable pics of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s PDA.

It all started with a sweet family photo Getty Entertainment posted via Instagram. In the pic, Chrissy can be seen on a playground with husband John Legend, 39, and daughter Luna Simone, 1 1/2. While Luna is sitting in a child’s swing, John and Chrissy are on the ground beneath her smiling. The image, which was posted on Feb. 20, was captioned, “#FamilyGoals! 😍.” But of course a commenter had to turn the cute moment into an attack. As many fans know, Chrissy is currently pregnant, and one person took the opportunity to point out that the expectant mom is apparently sitting incorrectly for a woman who’s expecting.

“You can’t sit like that if you’re pregnant!!” the hater commented on the pic. Chrissy, being the badass mom that she is, saw the unsolicited remark and simply responded, “Oh f*ck offffff.” Yes Chrissy, YES! Other commenters got in on the action too, totally standing up for the star. “My toddler insists I sit like that to help him climb out of his crib most days, guess I’m doing it wrong @ 38 weeks,” one woman wrote. Another said, “Funny, I was pregnant with 3 and sat how the f*ck ever I wanted to.”

At this point, Chrissy is a pro at telling trolls to back off — and some of her responses have become legendary! Just this year alone she’s been criticized for the way she went down a slide with Luna, for “spending other people’s money,” and was accused of using fillers and having plastic surgery. After posting a throwback pic of her and John at the Grammys 10 years ago, a commenter wrote, “Wow so stunning here!! Before the boobies and fillers, so natural and stunning. You both look great.”

Chrissy of course was NOT having it. She brilliantly responded, “Boobies and fillers? F*ck off with your backhanded sh*t.” She then added, “2 babies and 10 years. Bye, b.” We just love how Chrissy always seems to know just what to say. She and John are getting ready to welcome their second child, a baby boy, in June!

