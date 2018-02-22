Chrissy Teigen Gets Thrown Epic Surprise Baby Shower By ‘Best Girl Friends On The Planet’ & It’s Adorable

Chrissy Teigen’s a lucky mama! With 4 months until she gives birth, the star was super surprised when her BFFs threw her a baby shower. Watch her express her love!

Surrounded by love, Chrissy Teigen, 32, took to Instagram and Snapchat on Feb. 22 to reveal her friends threw her a surprise baby shower! The model is currently pregnant with her and John Legend‘s, 39, second child, and they’re expecting a baby boy in June. Clearly Chrissy has plenty to celebrate, and her friends totally thought so too! The surprise went down in NYC with Chrissy sharing a few moments from the intimate bash on social media — including footage of her gushing over her besties. Click here to see pics of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s adorable PDA.

“These are my best girl friends on the planet. I have a surprise baby shower,” the mama-to-be exclaimed in her selfie video featuring four of her close pals. “Man. Ain’t nothin like girlfriends. Love you guys so much. Thank you for loving me back,” Chrissy captioned the footage on Instagram, even adding “#twobabyclub” in the comments section. Of course a baby shower wouldn’t be a party with some presents, and Chrissy definitely received plenty of them. Some of her gifts included a Hatch Mama gift box, Andrea Beaty’s children’s book Iggy Peck Architect, and a Polaroid OneStep 2 Instant Film Camera.

The soiree seemed to take place inside a nice restaurant at night, and Chrissy and her friends def seemed to enjoy the special affair. Earlier in the week, the star revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and John are struggling to come up with a name for their son who’s on the way. The little one will join big sister Luna Simone, 1 1/2. “Boy names are really tough,” the expectant model said. “I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name. I’ve been toying with Dick Legend a lot … Richard Legend.”

But that’s not all Chrissy’s been pondering. “Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you do the J.J. thing, John Jr.?’’ Chrissy added. “But John and his ego, he was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, you are a jerk.’” No matter what name they choose though, we’re sure it’ll be adorable — and we cannot wait to meet the infant this summer!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how cute are Chrissy’s friends for throwing her a surprise party?