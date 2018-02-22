Celebs Caught Kissing On Kiss Cams: Jelena, Mila & Ashton, & More

From Jelena to Harry Styles and James Corden, tons of celebs have been persuaded to smooch each other when a camera turned on them. See some of the best kiss cam moments!

If you show up at a sporting event with your significant other, there will be a chance that a kiss cam will find you and make you lock lips with your partner for all to see. But if you and your lover are famous, that chance increases tenfold. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are just a few of the couples who have planted big ones on each other after being spotted by a kiss cam.

While the majority of kiss cam moments occur when a celeb couple are sitting court-side at an NBA game, there are also times when the locked lips happen between two completely unrelated stars as part of a live segment during a show. At the 2016 BAFTA Awards, host Stephen Fry took a moment to send a camera around the star-studded audience to coerce famous people to kiss other famous people. When it landed on Leonardo Dicaprio and Maggie Smith, the two actors modestly kissed each other on the cheek. But Rebel Wilson and Eddie Izzard didn’t hold back when the spotlight shown on them. The two comedians essentially made out, proving that they are always one step ahead of the joke.

Harry Styles and James Corden also took a planned kiss cam joke all the way when the former One Directioner appeared on the host’s British comedy series A League Of Their Own. Even though it was clearly staged, the “Kiwi” singer managed to surprise James with the length of the kiss. Hilarious! Click through the gallery above to see all of the best celebrity kiss cam moments!

