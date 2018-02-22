Cardi B ‘Loves’ That Quavo & Bernice Burgos Are Dating — She Wants Takeoff To Find Someone

We’re hearing that Cardi B is all about Bernice Burgos getting with Quavo of Migos! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

On to greener pastures! After endlessly being linked to T.I., 37, model Bernice Burgos, 37, and Migos’ Quavo, 26, are reportedly seeing each other these days! And, according to our sources, fellow Migo member Offset’s fiancee Cardi B, 25, is totally on board for this relationship! “Cardi loves Bernice! She and Bernice have similar stories where they both started out in the clubs of NYC, only Bernice was a bartender and bottle service girl while of course, Cardi wasn’t,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When Cardi found out Quavo was spending time with Bernice she thought they were perfect for each other. Quavo is like a brother to Cardi and she is all about love.” Head here for tons more photos of Cardi and her man!

The source went on to add that now Cardi is hoping to find someone special for the only single guy left in Migos! “Cardi is happy that Quavo has found someone he gets along well with. Quavo is really sweet and he is an absolute gentleman, so it’s no surprise that he and Bernice would find comfort in being around each other. Cardi’s next feat is trying to play matchmaker for Takeoff since he’s the only member of the group not dating anyone. She wants everyone to be ‘boo’d’ up so they can all triple date, and she thinks she has the perfect girl for him already.” Okay, we are dying to know it could be!

As for T.I., we’re hearing that he’s getting a kick out of his one-time rumored side-chick getting with the Migos rapper. “T.I. finds it hilarious that Quavo and Bernice Burgos may be in love,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “A mutual friend told T.I. that things are heating up between the pair and T.I. was laughing after hearing about Bernice hanging all over Quavo during NBA All Star weekend in LA.” Could he be hiding some jealousy here? Perhaps time will tell!

