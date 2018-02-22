Bikini Inspiration — Cute Suits Worn By Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough To Get For Spring Break

Whether you want to turn heads in a neon suit, show some skin in a skimpy thong, or look sexy in a one-piece, get swimsuit inspo from these celebs!

It seems like celebrities are always on the beach, but luckily for us, that means they have modeled a TON of bathing suits so we can get inspo for spring break! This isn’t really about getting a “perfect” bikini body, whatever that means, it’s about finding a suit you LOVE and feel amazing wearing! You can look and feel great in anything you want — a conservative one piece, a suit with cut outs, a string bikini, a vintage-inspired look — anything! One thing we love about Ashley Graham, other than her amazing confidence, is her line with Swimsuits for All. Ashley has her own collection with the swimwear brand, with sizes that range from 4 to 22. Her pieces are bright, fun and fashion-forward! AND inclusive, best of all!

If you prefer something more revealing, check out the thong styles Kourtney Kardashian has recently been rocking! She works hard for that booty and wants to show it off! Besties Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev wore matching retro-inspired suits recently. The high waisted bottoms are super flattering on everyone! Demi Lovato has been proving that one pieces can be super sexy, posting a series of photos of her in a pool and on the beach.

String styles are popular and great for everyone, because they are totally adjustable. Remember to pick your suit based on your plans — if you are planning on doing water sports, maybe pick a high-neck style, and fuller coverage bottoms. If you plan to just lounge, the more skin the better! See more pics of stars like Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and more in the gallery!

HollywoodLifers, which bikini will you be rocking this spring break?