Bibiana Reveals Why She Gave Love A Second Shot On ‘Winter Games’ After Heartbreak

Bibiana went straight from ‘The Bachelor’ to ‘Winter Games’ for a second chance at love. She admits EXCLUSIVELY why she believes she’ll find love within Bachelor Nation.

Bibiana Julian, 30, may have had her heart broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, on The Bachelor, but she didn’t close her heart off to finding love for good. She joined Bachelor Winter Games to try and find a long-lasting connection with fellow Bachelor Nation stars and international ones as well. After a brief flirtation with The Bachelorette Canada’s Kevin Wendt, 33, Bibiana has hit it off with The Bachelorette New Zealand’s Jordan Mauger, 32. Could this be the relationship Bibiana’s been looking for? The Bachelor Winter Games finale airs Feb. 23, so we’re going to have to wait and see about that.

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Bibiana at the Women Tell All taping about her Bachelor Nation experience, and she reveals her vision of true love hasn’t changed since starting this journey. “I feel I went into this being very grounded, and I have had my share of breakups that don’t make me think I come from a series of bad relationships,” she told HollywoodLife. “I think it is just those relationships are something that I have grown from, right? And I have learned a lot about love and letting go of expectations and kind of just reflecting on yourself instead of depending on other people.”

She is totally open about the fact that she didn’t have a great connection with Arie, but she says it’s “a blessing in disguise” because she got the opportunity to go on Winter Games. “I mean, I am a hopeless romantic at heart, and even though I have become a realist over the years with my dating experiences and getting myself more time and waiting, I still do believe that this all will lead to a very happy ending… I mean just seeing Arie’s relationships develop, like early on you don’t really see it, but hearing his conversations with the girls and his dates, that is why I signed up for, something like this show, because eventually I want to find that.”

Bibiana believes the journey pays off, and it has for so many Bachelor Nation couples. We can’t wait to see Bibiana eventually get her happily ever after! The Bachelor Winter Games finale airs Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

