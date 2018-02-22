Bernice Burgos Is Bragging About Hot Sex With Quavo — But Is He Better In Bed Than T.I.?

Word has it, Bernice Burgos can’t stop talking about her steamy love life with Quavo! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Remember when Bernice Burgos was T.I.‘s rumored side-chick? Well, now the 37-year-old curvaceous beauty is supposedly Quavo’s new lady! And our insiders are reporting that the chemistry between these two is off the charts! “Bernice is on top of the world right now,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She had the best time in LA with Quavo, she hasn’t stopped talking about it since she got back. She’s bragging to everyone about how hot the sex was.” Is it getting hot in here?! Head here to see Bernice’s hottest workout outfits!

The insider went on to add that, although the attraction is real, she’s not attached quite yet. “She’s not in her feelings about him though, what they have is purely physical and she’s fine with that because he’s blowing her mind in the bedroom. Up until now she always said Tip was the best lover she ever had but now she’s saying that Quavo is even better than T.I. She says when she’s with Quavo he’s like the energizer bunny, always ready. And Bernice says the eleven-year age gap is working in their favor because they’re both in their prime. Right now everything is just working between them.”

Although our sources say Bernice is having the time of her life, we’re also hearing that T.I. finds her new relationship with the 26-year-old Migos member pretty funny! “T.I. finds it hilarious that Quavo and Bernice Burgos may be in love,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “A mutual friend told T.I. that things are heating up between the pair and T.I. was laughing after hearing about Bernice hanging all over Quavo during NBA All-Star weekend in LA.” Is Tip really laughing this off? After all, Bernice nearly ended his marriage. Stay tuned!

🍫🍫🍫🍫 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Feb 12, 2018 at 1:16pm PST

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Are you loving these juicy details? Share your reactions in the comments section below!