‘Andi Mack’ Cast Teases ‘New Revelations’ & More In ‘Monumental’ Bar Mitzvah Episode

The new episode of ‘Andi Mack’ is going to be epic. HL talked EXCLUSIVELY with the cast about Cyrus’ ‘bash mitzvah’ and teased an emotional episode!

A one-hour episode of Andi Mack, titled “Cyrus’ Bash-Mitzvah,” will air Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel. Ahead of the episode, HollywoodLife sat down EXCLUSIVELY with stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Joshua Rush, Sofia Wylie, and Lilan Bowden to talk about what fans can expect from their characters. “You get a lot in the bar mitzvah episode,” Peyton tells HollywoodLife. “If you have any questions, you’re going to find answers as well as more questions. I think you’ll see all the characters grow and their storylines will grow as well.”

Joshua teases that fans can expect “a lot of new revelations from every single one of the characters.” He continues, “I think if anybody hasn’t seen a real bar mitzvah, they should tune in because I think it’s an interesting thing to see, and everyone should get a chance to experience other cultures.” The last time a bar mitzvah was featured on Disney Channel was on Lizzie McGuire, which was created by Andi Mack creator Terri Minsky. Remember Gordo’s bar mitzvah?!

Sofia adds that you’re going to feel “all the feels” from your characters. “There’s so many different emotions,” she says. “You see characters standing up for themselves like no way they’ve ever done before. They’re growing throughout this whole bar mitzvah. Usually you don’t change throughout a night, but this night is a life-changer for all these characters, and there’s a lot of monumental moments in each other these character’s lives.”

As for Bex, Lilan teases that she’s going to “have to do some reckoning with her feelings about Bowie.” We can’t wait to see what happens! The show was recently renewed for a third season. Andi Mack will air 12 new episodes from season two in June 2018, with episodes from the third season scheduled to debut later in 2018.

