5 Seconds Of Summer Makes Epic Comeback With New Song ‘Want You Back’ & Tour Dates

5SOS fans, the day has finally arrived. Yes, your favorite Aussies are back, and you can listen to their comeback song ‘Want You Back’ here!

5 Seconds of Summer is back! Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Michael Clifford and Calum Hood not only dropped their first song since 2016 today, Feb. 22, but they also revealed new tour dates (tickets go on sale March 3). Listen to “Want You Back” below and then check out if the band will be coming to a city near you. The band dropped dates for the Spring 2018 5SOS3 tour, a 26 date run of shows around the world to premiere new music for the 5SOS fans. So cool, right? We can’t wait to see them perform “Want You Back”.

It’s safe to say that 5SOS made their return with very little fanfare. The group simply hinted at their comeback on social media, posting a black and white promo pic with the caption, “Behind The Scenes 2018.” Another tweet said: #5SOS3ISCOMING ?. It wasn’t until Feb. 19 — mere days before “Want You Back” dropped — that the band confirmed new music was coming! Very sneaky, fellas.

The band more or less went off the grid after their 2016 tour. But Michael Clifford finally gave an update in December 2017, telling fans they could look forward to new material in early 2018. “Our fans were pretty pissed off that we didn’t give them an update about releasing an album this year because towards the start of the year, we were pretty positive we’d have an album out by the end of [2017],” he told Billboard. “With timing, it just didn’t end up working, but we’re definitely gonna have the album out next year.” Safe to say that a record is on the way!

5SOS3 TOUR DATES

3/20 Stockholm, SE Debaser Strand

3/23 Antwerp, BE Trix

3/24 Cologne, DE Gloria

3/26 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

3/29 Milan, IT Fabrique

4/4 Paris, FR Yoyo

4/5 London, UK Heaven

4/8 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

4/9 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

4/10 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/12 New York, NY Irving Plaza

4/13 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall

4/15 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

4/16 Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago

4/18 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

4/19 Dallas, TX House of Blues Dallas

4/21 Houston, TX House of Blues Houston

4/23 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

4/25 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco Theater

4/26 San Diego, CA House of Blues San Diego

4/27 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

5/2 Singapore, Singapore Capitol Theatre

5/24 Sydney, Australia Metro

5/29 Melbourne, Australia 170 Russell

6/4 Mexico City, Mexico Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional

6/6 Sao Paolo, Brazil Cine Joia

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of 5SOS’ comeback track? Tell us if you love “Want You Back” in the comments!