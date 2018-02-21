‘The Amazing Race’ Live Blog: Which Team Will Win The $1 Million Prize?

Four teams are left on ‘The Amazing Race,’ but only one will finish first and win the $1 million prize. Follow along with our finale live blog to find out what goes down!

Jessica and Cody (Team Big Brother), Jen and Kristi (Team Extreme), Henry and Evan (Team Yale) and Alex and Conor are the four teams left in the season 30 finale of The Amazing Race. For the second to last leg, the teams fly from Thailand to Hong Kong, with all four groups on the same flight over. At the first stop in Hong Kong, Henry and Evan have to complete a Speed Bump (lighting and hanging 40 Chinese lanterns) as punishment for coming in last place last week. IndyCar gets the clue first, followed by Big Brother, then Team Extreme, while Yale is still finishing their Speed Bump challenge.

At the Detour, the teams have to either wrap up 50 live crabs in the correct fashion in the middle of a rain storm, or take a food order at a restaurant in Cantonese, then relay the order to their partner in the kitchen. Once the food comes out correctly, they get the clue. Teams IndyCar, Extreme and Big Brother all choose the crab challenge, and it’s a struggle from the start. So much so, in fact, that IndyCar even decides to switch Detours! Yale opts for the food order challenge, and they arrive at the restaurant at the same time as IndyCar. Henry speaks a bit of Mandarin, giving him a little advantage.

Henry and Evan complete the Detour correctly on their first try, and they jump into first place, followed by Alex and Conor. Big Brother leaves the Detour in third, while Kristi and Jen are left finishing up on the boat. At the Road Block, the teams have to use a bat to destroy a pile of old electronics and find two halves of a clue. Henry finishes first, allowing Yale to keep their lead.

